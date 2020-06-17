Stop blackmailing me, Reps member replies critics

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Member Representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Idirissu Lawal has declared as ‘cheap blackmail the allegation that his one year in the House of Representatives has been a waste and a misrepresentation.

The member said on the contrary he had justified his mandate and queried the incessant attacks against him and his personality by the opposition.

The Reps member in a statement by his media handler, Yahaya Yunusa on Tuesday said the blackmail and intimidation by the opposition would not stop him from carrying out the mandate of his constituents.

“Hon. Lawal will ordinarily not join issues with the opposition on any matter, but regrettably the opposition has instead chosen to use blackmail and media persecution to defame and discredit the honourable member.

“Foremost, Ajaokuta For Good Governance Initiative used for the latest attack is not only faceless, but a ghost name used for the purpose of maligning Hon. Lawal’s reputation. However, for the purpose of setting the record straight and for the general public not to be misled by their falsehood, we make the following clarification:

“That Hon. Lawal just last year September embarked on youths and women empowerment involving distribution of motorcycles, hair dryer machines and other equipments. He also made available millions of naira used to pay WAEC and JAMB fees for over 300 of his constituents. He provided computer training for youths selected across the constituency with each beneficiaries receiving set of computers as well as start up capital to become self reliance.

“With Covid19 outbreak, Hon. Lawal gave foods supports to cushion lockdown effects to his constituents in two phases.

“He has also attracted federal government attention to the reconstruction of Itobe – Okene Federal highway which is already incorporated into the 2020 FG budget. His lobbying with the Federal government has also yielded positive result in the rescucitation of Ajaokuta steel company, for which an Implementation committee has been set up.

“He also lobbied for the rehabilitation and renovation of primary schools within the Constituency. As soon as Covid19 lockdown eases off, those projects will enjoy FG response. Not to forget the donation and supply of desk and books amongst others.

The statement cautioned the opposition to put a stop to the irritant attacks or else face the wrath of man and God.