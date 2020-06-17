Thunderous lightning kills 3 FRSC officials in Ogun

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 9:11 pm


FRSC officials on duty

Three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) died mysteriously after a flash of thunder lightning occurred in their office at the early hours of Wednesday in Ilese area of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that incident occurred about 10.00 a.m. when a prolong rain accompanied by thunder occurred at the FRSC premises in Old Toll Gate area of Ilese town in Ijebu North East Local Government of Ogun.

It was gathered that the thunder struck while the FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade.

When contacted, the state FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, told NAN on the phone that he would give full details of what happened on Thursday.

He said he had visited the unit command at Ijebu Ode but would respond accordingly on Thursday.

It was gathered that men of the state’s special security outfit code-named “OP MESA” have taken over security of the entire premises.

