APC crisis: Court extends Giadom’s acting postion for 14 days

Thursday, June 18, 2020 11:45 pm


Chief Victor Gaidom

An FCT High Court Maitama on Thursday extended an order given earlier permitting Chief Victor Giadom to act as the National Chairman of the party to 14 days.

This came on the heels of Appeal Court’s affirmation of suspension of Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday.

Justice Samira Bature , had on March 16 granted the interim order in a motion ex-parte, marked FCT/HC/M/6447/2020, filed by APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu.

Joined as defendants in the motion are Babatunde Ogala; Lanre Issa-Onilu; Waziri Bulama and the party, APC.

Salihu had approached the court, through the exparte motion, seeking for an interim order allowing Giadom to pilot the affairs of the party as acting chairman .

Also to preside at all meetings of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) pending the decision of the party’s NEC fixed for March 17.

The applicant also sought an interim order restraining the APC and its officers or anyone purporting to act as an officer of the 4th defendant (APC) from preventing or in any way disturbing Giadom from functioning as the acting chairman.

Adding that, unless otherwise decided by the NEC of the party pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Wole Afolabi, counsel for the plaintiffs approached the court for an extension of the interim order.

Justice Bature granted a two-week extension of the court’s March 16 interim order in line with Rule 3 of the Covid- 19 Practice Direction of the FCT High Court.

“Consequent and in line with Rule 3 of the Covid- 19 Practice Direction of the FCT High Court, 2020, the order of this court made on the 16th day of March, 2020 is hereby extended for a period of two (2) weeks.

“Application is hereby granted as prayed,” Bature stated.

