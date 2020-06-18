Buhari to Security Chiefs: Your best not good enough

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed serious concern over the activities of bandits and insurgents in parts of the country, saying that the efforts of the security chiefs toward addressing the menace are not good enough.

The National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday after a closed-door security meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja.

Monguno also disclosed that the President frowned at the lack of synergy among the security agencies saddled with the responsibility of fighting insurgency and banditry in the country.

“A meeting was just concluded between Mr President and the heads of the security agencies – that is the operational heads consisting of Minister of Defence, the service chiefs, and on the other hand, the intelligence components consisting of myself and intelligence heads.

“Today’s meeting basically focused on recent developments. Mr President has expressed great concern over the declining security situation in the country.

“He is extremely unhappy about what is happening and he feels that even though the security agencies are doing their best, their best is not good enough for him and he wants an immediate reversal of the current trend and immediate reversal of our misfortunes in all their dimensions,’’ he said.

He said the President warned that he would not accept further escalation of the security situation in the country.

NAN reports that hundreds of innocent citizens have been killed and properties either damaged or stolen by bandits in the North West zone of the country in recent times.