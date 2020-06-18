Covid-19: INEC sticks to timeline on Edo election

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In the tick of preparations for the Edo State Governorship Election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated the importance of obedience to all the safety protocols on the Coronavirus even as it has warned that the election timetable will be followed strictly without any adjustment or extension.

The election is slated for 19th September while the deadline for submission of candidates by political parties is June 29th. Some 15 political parties have indicated willingness to field candidates for the election.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu gave the assurance Wednesday during the second virtual meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

“Turning to the Edo governorship election, all political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election are reminded that they must conclude their primaries for the nomination of candidates in the next ten (10) days. The deadline is Saturday, 27th June 2020. I must stress that the date is firm and fixed.

“There will be no extension of the deadline. While the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates will be the sole responsibility of political parties, our officials will monitor the primaries as required by law. Already, the Commission has published the date and mode of primaries for each of the fifteen (15) political parties that indicated their intention to participate in the election.

The INEC boss emphasized that there will be no extension of time for political parties that fail to submit the names and other details of the candidates that emerge from their primaries using the dedicated portal created by the Commission. “For emphasis, the deadline is 6:00 pm on Monday, 29th June 2020.”

“As we approach the governorship elections, the Commission and security agencies will play a critical role. We should remain proactive during the party primaries, electioneering campaigns, voting and eventual declaration of results.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should also ensure compliance with the protective measures contained in the recently published Commission’s policy as well as the advisory by health authorities. In the context of the current global health emergency, we have the additional responsibility to ensure the conduct of free, fair, credible and safe elections.

TheNews reports that all of the 15 political parties are in active preparations for the poll.