EFCC investigating many cases of cyber crimes involving Hushpuppi- Official

Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:24 pm


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said on Thursday that it has considerable cases of cyber crimes it is investigating about Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray Hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police( Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI).

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria,” EFCC said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

The Commission added that it is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him.

EFCC said local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated.

Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35 million ventilator scam.

