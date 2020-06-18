Kwara extends suspension of Council Chairmen, others

Thursday, June 18, 2020 3:26 pm


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended the suspension of the executive and legislative council committees across the 16 local government areas of the state, a statement said.

“The Governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ (Suspension) Order 2020 which extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months.

“This extension, which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in public interest,” The Thursday statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said.

The extension comes on the heels of the yet-to-be-concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

