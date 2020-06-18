Man arrested for defiling neighbour’s 9-year-old daughter in P/Harcourt

Thursday, June 18, 2020 8:04 am


Police:

 ..Civil Rights Council, FIDA  Call For Justice.
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
A man simply identified as Justice, who was arrested last  Saturday, June 13 by Choba  Divisional Police headquarters, Port Harcourt for allegedly defiling a nine- year old daughter of his neighbour at a popular mini Estate in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government area of Rivers State,has been transferred to  State  Criminal  Investigation  Department (SCID) ,Port Harcourt
The  leadership of Civil Rights Council was notified of the case by one Comrade Nnenna when the members suspect’s Family were making frantic efforts to settle with the victim’s family.
It was gathered that the mother of the nine year old girl was washing her pants when she noticed blood stains on it. The mother called the victim and grilled her to know what brought about the blood stain since she is not up to the puberty age to start mensuration.
Upon interrogation, the girl disclosed to her parents that it was Mr. Justice ,their male neighbour in the compound who forced her and slept with her on two occasions and threatened to kill her if she tells anybody.
Following discreet investigation the suspect who has fled from the compound after having carnal knowledge of the girl was arrested in his hideout.
Medical examination conducted on the victim showed that she was penetrated and there are bruises in and around her private part.
 The leadership of Civil Rights Council in Rivers  State  had called the Uncle of the girl on Monday and urged him not to compromise that if he does he will be charged for  felony.
Civil Rights Council also reached out to the Area Commander in charge of Choba  Area Command, who said he  had urged the DPO to transfer the matter to SCID .
Civil Rights Council had earlier informed the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the State, DSP Nnamdi Omoni of the incident that same Monday.
A representative of International Federation Of Women Lawyers(FIDA) also visited Choba Divisional Police headquarters on Tuesday before the case was transferred to State CID.
The  position of Civil Rights Council,Rivers State  is that the full weight of the law should be applied in circumstance.
