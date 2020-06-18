Ogun resumes work on abandoned projects

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR has recommenced work on the construction of Kuto Bridge and the surrounding road. The project was initiated and left uncompleted by the immediate past administration, under controversial circumstances.

Governor Abiodun disclosed that the Government was only able to continue the project starting with asphalt laying, following series of deliberations with the contractors who had sought variation and additional payment. The re-evaluation and rescoping, according to the Governor, yielded an agreement to complete the project.

When the Administration of Governor Abiodun came on board in May 2019, the Governor had pledged that all projects left uncompleted or abandoned by his predecessor would be completed and put to use. So far, the Government has completed parts of a hospital, the construction of which the past administration abandoned halfway, despite claims that a staggering 7 billion Naira had been spent on the project.

Other interventions by the incumbent Government include the completion and conversion of some abandoned Model Schools constructed by the past administration, into COVID-19 testing centres and a ICT hub.

These are in line with the position of Governor Abiodun to always work for the common interest of the good people of Ogun State and not politicise any project on which taxpayers’ funds have been expended. According to the truism that government is a continuum, the Governor has proven to take the baton from the preceding racer with his eye on the finish line.

In a related development the Ogun State Government has announced that it is currently in talks with contractors in charge of other uncompleted or abandoned projects, towards completing them and delivering quality projects to the good people of the State.