Uncertainty beclouds alleged arrest of suspects of Isanlu attacks

Uncertainty beclouds alleged arrest of suspects of Isanlu attacks

Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:53 pm


Some victims of the Isanlu bandits attack


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Two weeks after Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government fell under bandits attack resulting in the death of no less than 10 persons, the police may have made a headway in it’s investigations.

Unconfirmed accounts claim 6 persons suspected to have participated in the attacks are already cooling off in police custody. According to a source, while 4 of the men were apprehended in far away Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, 2 were nabbed in Kabba town.

The source alleged that some of the gang members went to Abeokuta to cool off. While in the city one of them went to deposit part of the crime proceed in a bank. However luck ran against them when a suspicious bank staff noticed the First Bank Isanlu wraps on the money. The staff promptly raised alarm and the bank alerted the police, who swiftly nabbed the suspect.

Further investigations by detectives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad led to more arrests. Six men are said to be in custody of SARS in Abuja while further investigations are ongoing.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police Ayuba Ede, when contacted said he has not been briefed on the development.

“I am not yet aware, may be the Divisional Police Officers will brief me later today. I don’t know, but for now non of the officers have told me anything like that.”

He said that the development can only be confirmed by the force headquarters if it is true.

The Divisional police officer, DPO at the Isanlu Divisional headquarters, Tajudeen Adegbola, seven other officers Including a 22 year old newly recruited Rekiyat Yusuf and some civilians were shot dead during the Thursday May 4th attack on Isanlu.

Some 25 men carried out the attack on First Bank and Police Station in the town with dynamite and sophisticated guns. Many people including Governor Yahaya Bello called on the police to uncover the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    COVID-19: PTF decries continuous disregard for safety guidelines
    15 mins ago

    COVID-19: Increased number of cases, warning signal – Minister
    21 mins ago

    APC crisis: Court extends Giadom’s acting postion for 14 days
    29 mins ago

    After 6 years, court discharges, acquits barber over alleged armed robbery
    35 mins ago

    Bayelsa re-run: NCDMB speaks on alleged demand of $20m by Sylva
    49 mins ago

    Burundi’s incoming president vows to unite nation isolated over rights abuses
    1 hour ago

    Man, 78, 4 others arrested over alleged rape in Adamawa
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt to convert NYSC camp to isolation centre