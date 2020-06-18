Uncertainty beclouds alleged arrest of suspects of Isanlu attacks

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Two weeks after Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government fell under bandits attack resulting in the death of no less than 10 persons, the police may have made a headway in it’s investigations.

Unconfirmed accounts claim 6 persons suspected to have participated in the attacks are already cooling off in police custody. According to a source, while 4 of the men were apprehended in far away Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, 2 were nabbed in Kabba town.

The source alleged that some of the gang members went to Abeokuta to cool off. While in the city one of them went to deposit part of the crime proceed in a bank. However luck ran against them when a suspicious bank staff noticed the First Bank Isanlu wraps on the money. The staff promptly raised alarm and the bank alerted the police, who swiftly nabbed the suspect.

Further investigations by detectives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad led to more arrests. Six men are said to be in custody of SARS in Abuja while further investigations are ongoing.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police Ayuba Ede, when contacted said he has not been briefed on the development.

“I am not yet aware, may be the Divisional Police Officers will brief me later today. I don’t know, but for now non of the officers have told me anything like that.”

He said that the development can only be confirmed by the force headquarters if it is true.

The Divisional police officer, DPO at the Isanlu Divisional headquarters, Tajudeen Adegbola, seven other officers Including a 22 year old newly recruited Rekiyat Yusuf and some civilians were shot dead during the Thursday May 4th attack on Isanlu.

Some 25 men carried out the attack on First Bank and Police Station in the town with dynamite and sophisticated guns. Many people including Governor Yahaya Bello called on the police to uncover the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.