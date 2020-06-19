Akwa Ibom Governor appoints Chief of Staff

Friday, June 19, 2020 6:30 pm


Governor Udom Emmanuel

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has appointed Mr Ephraim Inyang-eyen, the state’s Commissioner of Works, as his Chief of Staff (CoF).

Emmanuel had not appointed a chief of staff since he assumed office as governor in 2015.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, announced the appointment in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Udoh added that Inyang-eyen would continue to supervise the ministry of works until a new substantive commissioner was appointed.

“We congratulate the commissioner for works on his new appointment and wish him success in the discharge of duties in his new office,” Udoh said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that Inyang-eyen, had been the commissioner for works since 2015 when Gov Emmanuel came into power.

