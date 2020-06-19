APC crisis: Fresh twist as court sacks Giadom

APC crisis: Fresh twist as court sacks Giadom

Friday, June 19, 2020 7:30 pm


Chief Victor Gaidom

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt
Another major twist in the ongoing leadership tussle between factions of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC occurred in Rivers on Friday with the declaration that Victor Giadom, one of those laying claim to the position of Acting Chairman of the party, was no longer a member.
Justice Florence Fiberesima who gave the order said Giadom has resigned from the APC National Working Committee to contest as the deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State in 2019 General election
The Judge therefore declared that Giadom is not a member of APC or a member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.
The Court also restrained Victor Giadom from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to INEC or any other body or institution in the capacity of the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the APC or howsoever as an officer of Party
Details later.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Ex -Governor Dariye’s father kidnapped again
    14 mins ago

    Atiku welcomes Obaseki to PDP
    39 mins ago

    Ogun Govt backtracks on plan to allow Churches, Mosques reopen
    1 hour ago

    EFCC uncovers 400 more ghost workers in Kwara
    1 hour ago

    Akwa Ibom Governor appoints Chief of Staff
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt rejects UK Religious Freedom Report
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC faction rejects Uzodinma-led committee on primary
    2 hours ago

    FG releases N4.5bn for medical workers’ allowances, earmarks N9bn for insurance