APC crisis: Fresh twist as court sacks Giadom

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

Another major twist in the ongoing leadership tussle between factions of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC occurred in Rivers on Friday with the declaration that Victor Giadom, one of those laying claim to the position of Acting Chairman of the party, was no longer a member.

Justice Florence Fiberesima who gave the order said Giadom has resigned from the APC National Working Committee to contest as the deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State in 2019 General election

The Judge therefore declared that Giadom is not a member of APC or a member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.