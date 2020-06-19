APC reacts to formal defection of Obaseki to PDP

APC reacts to formal defection of Obaseki to PDP

Friday, June 19, 2020 5:05 pm


Obaseki receiving his PDP membership card in Benin on Friday

The All progressives Congress (APC) says the formal defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the party to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was expected.

Lanre Isa-Onilu, spokesperson for APC said this in reaction to the formal defection of the Edo State Governor to PDP on Friday afternoon.

The APC spokesperson who spoke to journalists in Abuja said,  “It has not come to us as a surprise. We knew he had defected long ago because he resigned his membership of the party which we have accepted,” Issa-Onilu said.

“So you can’t defect twice. So if he is defecting again, we don’t know whether what he has just done now is news any longer.”

