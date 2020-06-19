Atiku welcomes Obaseki to PDP

Atiku welcomes Obaseki to PDP

Friday, June 19, 2020 7:40 pm


Obaseki receiving his PDP membership card in Benin on Friday

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying Edo State will be better for his choice
Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Friday, welcomed Obaseki to the PDP, which he described as “a truly people’s party.”
The PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections noted that Obaseki was joining the PDP when the party was poised to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.
The former vice president said he was happy that Obaseki finally exited the ruling party and joined a truly democratic party in Nigeria.
“I have no doubt that your coming into the PDP would further strengthen our party to mobilise the people behind the common cause of deepening democratic ethos in our country and restoring prosperity to our people.
“The PDP that you have come to join today is a  reformed and repositioned party —  one that lives by its name of being a truly democratic party.
“I have an unflinching conviction that your joining the party would be an asset to the PDP.
“Together, we can work to extinct every form of undemocratic tendencies in our body politic and realign the good people of Edo State to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country”, Abubakar said.(
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Ex -Governor Dariye’s father kidnapped again
    22 mins ago

    APC crisis: Fresh twist as court sacks Giadom
    37 mins ago

    Ogun Govt backtracks on plan to allow Churches, Mosques reopen
    1 hour ago

    EFCC uncovers 400 more ghost workers in Kwara
    1 hour ago

    Akwa Ibom Governor appoints Chief of Staff
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt rejects UK Religious Freedom Report
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC faction rejects Uzodinma-led committee on primary
    2 hours ago

    FG releases N4.5bn for medical workers’ allowances, earmarks N9bn for insurance