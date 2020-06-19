Coronavirus: Total infection in Nigeria hits 18,480

Coronavirus: Total infection in Nigeria hits 18,480

Friday, June 19, 2020 7:24 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded 745 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 18,480.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Thursday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 745 new confirmed cases were from 21 states, with six deaths as at June 18.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 280 new cases and Oyo was second with 103 new infections.

Amongst others were Ebonyi(72), FCT(60), Imo(46), Edo(34), Delta(33), Rivers(25), Kaduna(23), Ondo(16), Katsina(12), Kano(10), Bauchi(8), Borno(7), Kwara(5), Gombe(4), Sokoto(2), Enugu(2), Yobe(1), Osun(1), Nasarawa(1).

The NCDC said that till date, 18,480  cases have been confirmed; 11,698 active cases; 6,307 cases treated and discharged; 106,006 samples collected and 475 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said a sudden loss of taste and smell with fever, headache or runny nose might be COVID-19.

It called on Nigerians not to ignore these symptoms, adding that they should call their state hotline immediately to arrange for a test.

The health agency said every treatment regiment to be used in Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 must be supported by science.

NCDC said that Nigerians should avoid sharing items at their place of worship including books, mats, microphones, kettles etc.

It, however, advised Nigerians that they should remember that it was better to worship at home and avoid mass gatherings to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19.

