Ex -Governor Dariye’s father kidnapped again

Ex -Governor Dariye’s father kidnapped again

Friday, June 19, 2020 7:49 pm


Joshua Dariye:

Gunmen have again kidnapped Pa Defwan Dariye, father of Chief Joshua Dariye, former Governor of Plateau who is presently serving time in prison over allegations of corruption.

Pa Dariye was once kidnapped in his residence in 2015.

He said the nonagenarian was kidnapped at his residence in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Plateau Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the old man was kidnapped on Thursday night.

Ogaba said that the command had deployed some policemen to the community and intensive search was ongoing to rescue the victim.

“It is true the old man was kidnapped yesterday night. As at 4 a.m. when we were informed, we mobilised our armed security men to the community.

“We have also deployed our men to search and rescue the victim from his abductors unharmed,” he said.

The PPRO called on members of the public with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals and rescue of the victim to make it available to the police.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Atiku welcomes Obaseki to PDP
    25 mins ago

    APC crisis: Fresh twist as court sacks Giadom
    39 mins ago

    Ogun Govt backtracks on plan to allow Churches, Mosques reopen
    1 hour ago

    EFCC uncovers 400 more ghost workers in Kwara
    1 hour ago

    Akwa Ibom Governor appoints Chief of Staff
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt rejects UK Religious Freedom Report
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC faction rejects Uzodinma-led committee on primary
    2 hours ago

    FG releases N4.5bn for medical workers’ allowances, earmarks N9bn for insurance