Isanlu attack: Council boss denies involvement, arrest

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Taufiq Isah, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to Kogi State Governor on Security Matters in charge of Ijumu Local Government and Chairman forum of SSAs has debunked media reports alleging that he has been arrested in connection with the Isanlu robbery attack.

One Adejoh Hamza in a report that spread on the social media, had claimed that Taufiq was arrested by detectives from Force Headquarters. He said some members of the gang that carried out the attack were arrested and that they confessed to their interrogators that Taufiq supplied the arms and armunition used in the attack.

In a swift reaction however, Taufiq described the writer as a pathological liar who wrote from his imagination. “I want to state categorically that I was not arrested and I did not supply arms and ammunition to any one or group.

“The Nigerian police force in collaboration with the Kogi State government is working tirelessly to apprehend the suspects, no amount of blackmailing will withdraw the strength of the government and police force from fishing out the criminals.

“I want to urge my supporters, well wishers and the general public to remain calm,disregard such rumours as it is an imaginary and calculated thinking of mischief makers who are hell bent in bringing me down.

“While this allegations may have been on some social media platforms, It is totally untrue. The writer is a pathological liar who is an enemy of Okunland.The Executive Governor of Kogi State has given a directive to the Senior Special Assistants on Security from Kogi West Senatorial district to fish out the perpetrators, and with the cooperation of the security agencies,we are on top of the situation.

TheNews reports that Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area, LGA fell under bandits early May. The crowd of gunmen numbering about 25 simultaneousky attacked a police and bank with dynamite killing not less than 10 persons in the process. The police have been on a manhunt for the perpetrators since then.