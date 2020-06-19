Kwara reopens Juma’ah mosques after 12 weeks’ lockdown

Juma’ah Masjids (Friday mosques) across the 16 local government areas of Kwara have been reopened for the regular Friday worship after 12 weeks of closure.

This followed a directive by the Emir of llorin and Chairman state Council of Chiefs, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that all the Juma’ah mosques across the state were closed since March, sequel the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Sulu-Gambari on Wednesday ordered all the Juma’ah mosques to be reopened for worshippers, after adopting the report of the Council of Ulamah on the outcome of consultations with the state Technical Committee on COVID-19.

At the llorin Central Mosque, the Emir of llorin was among thousands of Muslim faithful who observed the two raka’at superegatory prayers led by the Chief lmam, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir.

NAN reports that social distancing was observed at the mosque in compliance with the directive of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19.

Similar Juma’ah service took place in other parts of llorin metropolis and beyond where the turnout of worshippers was impressive.

Two of worshippers, Sheikh Hakeem Oganija and Alhaji Yusuf Ahmad, who observed their Juma’ah service at different mosques in llorin, said the prayers were conducted under peaceful atmosphere.

The worshippers expressed gratitude to the state government and the Emir over the reopening of the mosques.

Prof. Badmus Lanre-Yusuf, the Leader of Al-Hilal Crescent Central Mosque, GRA, llorin, told NAN that the turnout of Muslims for the service was fantastic.

Lanre-Yusuf, who also lectures lslamic studies at the University of llorin, said the worshippers complied with all the directives of the COVID-19 technical committee.

“The two raka’at prayers took place under a peaceful and relaxed atmosphere with a short sermon,” as advised by experts and government protocols on the prevention of the disease, the cleric said.