Nasarawa: Abducted wife of Eggon youth President narrates ordeal

Mrs Ruth Anyuabaga, abducted wife of the National President of Eggon Youth Movement (EYM) Nasarawa State, Daniel Anyuabuga, has narrated her ordeal in the hands of her kidnappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Anyuabaga was kidnapped from the family residence in Lafia on Monday, June 15, and later released on Thursday, June 18.

While narrating her ordeal to newsmen on Friday in Lafia, Anyuabaga said her kidnappers took her to unknown destinations while she trekked in the bush for three days.

She explained that although her abductors did not torture or abuse her in anyway, she could not sleep all through the period as a result of the trauma and fear of what may happen to her.

Anyuabuga said that there was no shelter as she had to sleep in the open, in the rain, as they moved her from one location to another until she regained her freedom on Thursday.

“I prayed all through the three days for safe return to my family and for them not to kill me in that forest,” she said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Anyuabuga, the victim’s husband thanked God for the safe release of his wife from captivity.

He also expressed gratitude to the security agencies for their efforts as well as family and friends who stood for them in prayer during the period.

Anyuabuga, however, said that he had to pay an undisclosed amount as ransom to the kidnapper without the knowledge of the Police.

According to him, the ransom was paid at Agyaragu in Obi Local Government Area and his wife was released at Alogani village in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, all in Nasarawa state.

He appealed to the Federal Governent to assist the Police with modern gadgets to help tackle the menace of Kidnapping in the country.

He noted that the use of technology was critical to fight crime and criminality in the country, hence the need for the government to invest in it to protect the people.

When contacted, Nansel Ramhan, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed the release.

The PPRO said that the police was on the trail of the abductors and their collaborators.