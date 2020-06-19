Obaseki to formally join PDP in Benin today

Friday, June 19, 2020 8:02 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will formally join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today (Friday) at his at a ceremony in Benin City.

The Governor has held talks with the leaders of the opposition party on his bid to run on the PDP platform, following his disqualification from the gubernatorial primary of All Progressives Congress, APC on which he contested and won for his first term of office for the past few days.

It was believed that the three-day delay in the PDP primary for Edo gubernatorial election announced on Thursday was to pave way for Obaseki to run on the platform of the party.

Kola Ologbondiyan,  the spokesperson for PDP   told THISDAY newspaper that the party’s NWC was waiting for Obaseki to formally join the party by registering his membership at his Ward 4 in the Oredo Local Government Area in Edo State.

The Chairman of PDP in Edo State, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi also told the newspaper that Obaseki was being awaited in Benin from his trip to Abuja to register as a member of the PDP.

In the same vein, the South-south National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, also confirmed thursday in Benin City, that Obaseki will formally join the party today.

