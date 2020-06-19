Ogun Govt backtracks on plan to allow Churches, Mosques reopen

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Like its Lagos neighbour did earlier in the week, the Ogun government on Friday also announced that it is putting plans to allow religious organisations to open their premises for services as a result on spike in cases of COVID-19 in the State in the past two weeks.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said at a press briefing on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital that though he had announced that mosques and churches will be allowed to commence services during his last briefing, he had to rescind the decision with the recent surge in cases of COVID 19 in the State.

He noted that since he made the announcement that religious premises will be allowed to reopen for services, cases of COVID-19 in the State have increased 85 per cent. Abiodun added that the number of cases recorded from first index case on 27th Feb to 4th June – a period of 98 days – has almost doubled in just 14 days.

The Governor added that places of worship represent the most potent fertile ground for further increase in case of COVID-19.

He also noted that that community transmission of COVID-19 is on the increase in spite of the spirited efforts of the government to create awareness about the deadly nature of the pandemic and the guidelines put in place to flatten the curve of the spread.

The Governor also noted that the compliance level of measures put in place to control spread of COVID-19 is still very much below expectation.

He further noted that the challenges posed the deadly COVID-19 pandemic are multi-faceted and since there are no vaccine or cure yet, the trajectory of the spread of the virus is also a moving target, despite best efforts at arresting the spread of the highly infectious disease.

“The update on the current COVID-19 situation in our State as reflected in the medical statistics. As at Monday, 15th June, 2020, we have recorded a total of 586 positive cases as against a total number of 316 on the 4th of June, an increase of 270 or over 85% in just 14 days.

“Put more succinctly, the number of cases recorded from first index case on 27th Feb to 4th June – a period of 98 days – has almost doubled in just 14 days. On the positive side, a cumulative total of 315 patients have been successfully treated and discharged, representing 54% of the total positive cases.

“This number stood at 168 in my last update on Friday, 5th June, indicating a discharge of 147 in the last 14 days. Within this period, we have painfully recorded an additional 6 more deaths, bringing the total to 15, an increase of over 66% compared to 9 as at the last update. We beseech God Almighty to repose the souls of the departed and grant their families the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“The above speaks for itself. Community transmission is on the increase. And regrettably, in spite of the spirited efforts of the government to create awareness about the deadly nature of the pandemic and the guidelines in place to flatten the curve of the spread, the compliance level of our people is still very much below expectation.

“Many are yet to appreciate that there is a new normal that demands a new way of life that is not optional and is also an individual responsibility in the final analysis. I wish to emphasise that the figures of the dead from COVID-19 related complications or the sick may appear to many as just mere statistics, but to those who are directly impacted, these are not just numbers, but caring spouses, loving fathers or mothers, sisters, brothers and cherished relatives.

“The intention here is not to scare us, but to drive home the point that COVID-19 is real, and we have a collective and individual responsibility to work together to tame it – through compliance with the guidelines.

“The challenge posed by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is multi-faceted. Apart from the generally known facts that there are no vaccine or cure yet, the trajectory of the spread of the virus is also a moving target, despite the best efforts at arresting the spread of this highly infectious and deadly enemy.

“It is with this consideration in mind that our approach in Ogun State has been cautious, deliberate, methodical, and guided by data analysis, feedback from the field, and expert opinions of medical scientists.

“Underpinning our approach also, is continuous review of the situation and curtailment efforts, engagement with stakeholders and regular update of the public.

“Since COVID-19 is a global challenge, we also stay tuned to COVID-19 related developments both in other States within our shores and also around the world. One key lesson is that those who relaxed the restrictions too early are paying dearly and hurriedly re-imposing even tougher measures than those lifted prematurely.”He said

“Unfortunately, the consequences for the hasty decision are human lives that could have been saved or ailments.

“In my last briefing, we were considering a tentative date of Friday, 19th June, 2020 to further ease the restrictions and allow gradual opening of places of worship on Fridays and Sundays.

“Towards this end, we have had robust engagements with the religious leaders Christian Association of Nigeria and the League of Imams and Alfas.

“I must thank them for their forthrightness, cooperation and even appreciation that the curve of the spread of the pandemic is worsening and that places of worship represent most potent fertile grounds for the spread of the deadly virus.”

“Meanwhile also social center and guildlines of the pandemic remain the same as the presidential task force on the virus have stated.