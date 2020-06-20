16 youth renounce cult membership, surrender guns in Rivers

16 youth renounce cult membership, surrender guns in Rivers

Saturday, June 20, 2020 11:08 am


No fewer than 16 cultists of two separate cult groups have renounced membership of their cult groups in Rivers State.

The repentant cultists also surrendered one AK-47 riffle, one pump action gun and three matchetes.

CSP Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the renunciation was done at Rumuokani in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday.

He said that the repentant cultists were members of Iceland and Degbam cult groups.

He said that they embraced peace by renouncing their membership and surrendering arms to become better citizens and contribute to nation-building.

Amaraizu said that the event was witnessed by some heads of security agencies, POCACOV Rivers State coordinator, community members and other stakeholders.

“Ten suspected members of Degbam cult and 6 suspected members of Iceland cult denounced their membership at Rumuokani community in Emeohua Local Government Area of Rivers States.

“They embraced peace and surrendered one AK-47 riffle, one pump action gun and three matchetes.

“They made a firm promise not to look back,’’ the POCACOV national coordinator said.

NAN reports that POCACOV is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, meant to prevent the youth from joining cultism.

The initiative offered olive branch to repentant ones with a view to making them better citizens.

On June 12, no fewer than 68 members of the two cult groups had renounced their membership and surrendered their arms in Ogbakiri community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    Babankowa, cop who discovered corpses of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Okotie Eboh, for burial today
    1 hour ago

    Dutch soccer players boycott TV show over Black Pete remarks
    2 hours ago

    Kogi gets N6.6 billion allocation for June
    3 hours ago

    AMCON ‘demolishes’ ex- British Governor-Generals’ Lagos residence – Lawyer
    3 hours ago

    Oshiomhole‘s LG party chair says still in APC
    3 hours ago

    Ikwunado/Ikokwu 4: Police assure on prosecution of indicted officers
    11 hours ago

    Boris Johnson: Towards the re-colonisation of Africa
    12 hours ago

    Obaseki: PDP reopens screening of aspirants