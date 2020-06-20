COVID-19: Speaker orders shutdown of Enugu Assembly Complex

COVID-19: Speaker orders shutdown of Enugu Assembly Complex

Saturday, June 20, 2020 11:24 pm


Mr Edward Ubos, Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, has ordered for the total shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, Mr Jeff Mbah on Saturday in Enugu.

Mbah said that Ubosi gave order as a precautionary measure following the death of Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.

“The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the assembly complex for decontamination.

” Also the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

”Our heartfelt sympathy go to Ugwueze family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the house and the State Government for the irreparable loss, ” Mbah said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 tally nears 20,000
    42 mins ago

    COVID-19: Wike imposes lockdown on Bonny LGA, Onne community
    4 hours ago

    Edo 2020: No going back on June 22 APC guber primaries – Official
    4 hours ago

    Edo 2020: PDP youths kick over waiver for Obaseki
    4 hours ago

    Lagos PDP mourns women leader
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: EU, UN hand over medical supplies to Nigeria
    5 hours ago

    Egypt requests UN Security Council’s intervention over Ethiopia’s Nile dam
    5 hours ago

    Insecurity: Borno Govt. employs 12,735 hunters, vigilantes