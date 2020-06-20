Edo 2020: No going back on June 22 APC guber primaries – Official

Edo 2020: No going back on June 22 APC guber primaries – Official

Saturday, June 20, 2020 8:54 pm


APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo says that all is now set for its governorship primaries billed for June 22, and there is no going back on the date.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Edo, Mr Chris Azebame, gave the clarification on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

The clarification was against the backdrop of a statement issued on Friday by the factional Chairman of the party, Mr Anselm Ojezua.

Ojezua had in the statement rejected the Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led committee on the conduct of the party’s primaries in the state.

The APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) had earlier constituted the election committee led by the Imo Governor to conduct a direct primaries in Edo.

However, the party’s publicity secretary said it was not Ojezua’s duty to make such a decision as the responsibility of conducting party primaries rest with the national body.

Azebame emphasised that the June 22 date was sacrosanct and that direct primaries would be conducted across the 192 wards in the state.

He further disclosed that contrary to speculations in some quarters, the party had a valid and updated members register in the state.

He, however, did not disclose the membership strength of the party expected to participate in the June 22 exercise.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Edo 2020: PDP youths kick over waiver for Obaseki
    28 mins ago

    Lagos PDP mourns women leader
    40 mins ago

    COVID-19: EU, UN hand over medical supplies to Nigeria
    59 mins ago

    Egypt requests UN Security Council’s intervention over Ethiopia’s Nile dam
    1 hour ago

    Insecurity: Borno Govt. employs 12,735 hunters, vigilantes
    1 hour ago

    Saudi lifts COVID-19 curfew as Umrah, international flights still banned
    1 hour ago

    I presented all my certificates to PDP for screening, says Obaseki
    2 hours ago

    Edo APC ward lifts Oshiomhole’s suspension