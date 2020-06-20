Edo APC ward lifts Oshiomhole’s suspension

The Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, has lifted the suspension placed on Adams Oshiomhole.

Seventeen members of the executive committee, led by the ward’s Vice Chairman, Mrs Adizetu Jafaru and Secretary, Emuakemeh Sule, said this in Abuja on Saturday while meeting the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that few days ago, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of an Abuja High Court, which suspended Oshiomhole from the party.

Sule said that the executive committee of APC Etsako ward 10, made the resolution after its meeting on June 4. at the party’s secretariat Apana-Uzairue, Edo.

“We have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Oshiomhole by the ward.

“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Oshiomhole,” the party’s scribe said.

The acting APC National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi, represented by the National Vice Chairman, South/South, Hilliard Etta, recieved the ward officials.

“Let me say that 17 out of 27 members have signed this resolution. Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority.

“So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side.

“I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of that resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated the 9th of June 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Hon. Dauda Ahmed.

“I am also in receipt of further ratification by the state executive committee of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (rtd) the acting state Chairman and Lawrence O. Oka, state Secretary,” he said.

According to him, the party’s NWC will meet and deliberate on the resolutions by the ward, local and state organs of the party, for ratification.