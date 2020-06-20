Ikwunado/Ikokwu 4: Police assure on prosecution of indicted officers

…Assures that Justice must be done on the matter to restore public confidence.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has assured that it would have finally concluded investigation of the officers involved in the alleged death of Late Chima Ikwunado and the torture of four traders of Ikokwu spare parts market in Port Harcourt, popularly known as Ikokwu 4 and bring those indicted to justice before the end of June 2020.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Gobum Mukan gave the assurance when the leadership of Coalition of Civil society Organization in Rivers State, RIVSCO, led by Enefaa Georgewill paid him a courtesy visit at the command headquarters at Moscow, Road in Port Harcourt.

Mukan pleaded for understanding and a little bit of time from RIVCSO and the public.

In his words,”It won’t be nice that a matter of such magnitude that have taken so long a time, would be handled shabbily in a way that wouldn’t produce the desired results or justice as the case may be as expected by the public.”

He, however, promised to do all he can to ensure the matter is handled in such a way that will restore public confidence in the Police.

He also thanked RIVSCO for all the efforts it is putting into community service and to foster a truly civil society for the peace and betterment of all even without pecuniary benefits or consideration.

In their response, the RIVSCO leadership said that the planned mass action against the continued delay in bringing police officers involved in the killing of late Chima Ikwunado and torture of Ikokwu 4 planned for Monday 22, June 2020 will be put on hold, following the assurance given by the Commissioner on the issue.

The Chairman of the collation, Georgewill said the issue of Late Chima Ikwunado and torture of Ikokwu 4 has lingered for so long, adding that the group would review its stands based on the assurances of the Commissioner of Police.

Georgewill, however, added that if the Police refused to meet it ultimatum as assured, the coalition would embark on all forms of protest necessary.

Recalled that the Coalition give the command 14 days ultimatum last week that would elapse by next week Monday.

The late Ikwunado died in the cell of Eagle Crack Squad of the Police in December 2019, while life-threatening injuries were inflicted on the surviving four Ikokwu Motor spare parts dealers in their custody.

The four traders who survived the ordeal of the torture were later charged to a Magistrate Court that remanded them in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre on charges of armed robbery and were released when it was discovered that the charges were false.