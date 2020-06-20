Just in: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 19,147, fatalities jump to 487

Saturday, June 20, 2020 12:20 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

Nigeria records 667 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday to bring the total number of infections in the country to19,147.

In the same vein, the number of infected patients discharged have risen to 6581 while a total of 487 deaths have been recorded from the virus infections across the 35 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory as at Saturday evening.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which announced this in an update on its website said 12 of the deaths were recorded on Saturday while 281 of the new cases are in Lagos.

The remaining cases were spread across 22 States with Abia having 48 and 45 in Oyo.

Others States with the new cases of the virus and the number are FCT ,(38), Ogun (37), Enugu (31), Ondo (23), Plateau (21), Edo (19), Delta (18), Rivers (18), Bayelsa (17), Akwa Ibom (17), Kaduna(14), Kano (12), Bauchi (9) Gombe (4), Osun (3), Benue (3), Nasarawa (3), Kwara (3), Ekiti (2), Borno (1)

