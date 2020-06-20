Obaseki: PDP reopens screening of aspirants

Obaseki: PDP reopens screening of aspirants

Saturday, June 20, 2020 12:37 am


Obaseki receiving his PDP membership card in Benin on Friday

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has approved that the party screening committee should continue the screening exercise for its aspirants for the Edo governorship election.

The party also on Friday granted waiver to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, while it also shifted its primary election from June 23 to June 25.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had on June 5 conducted a screening exercise for its aspirants.

Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the PDP National Organising Secretary, who made this known on Friday, said the exercise would continue on Saturday, June 20 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja from  10a.m. prompt.

“The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in Edo.”

Members of the screening committee include, Mr Kingsley Chinda as Chairman,  Boyele Debekeme as Secretary, Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi, Sen. Mrs Joy Emordi and Hajiya Aishat Hasindu as members.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    Just in: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 19,147, fatalities jump to 487
    1 hour ago

    Why COVID-19 infection is increasing in Delta – Okowa
    1 hour ago

    FCT red spot for community spread of COVID-19 – Mustapha
    1 hour ago

    Gender based violence, rape dent on our humanity, dignity —Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Nigerians still at risk of wild polio virus- Agency
    2 hours ago

    Kwara reopens Juma’ah mosques after 12 weeks’ lockdown
    2 hours ago

    N-Power: FG announces date for beginning of new enrolment
    2 hours ago

    Revealed: Ituah Ighodalo’s Conversation With God