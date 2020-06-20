Oshiomhole‘s LG party chair says still in APC

Oshiomhole‘s LG party chair says still in APC

Saturday, June 20, 2020 9:29 am


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole: APC National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Etsako West Local Government of Edo, Mrs Rabiat Ezolomhe, on Friday said that she and her members still remain in the ruling party.

Ezolomhe said while addressing newsmen in Auchi, that APC was their home and they will not abandon it.

Mr Adam Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, is from Etsako West; many Edo officials and members joined Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to her, “we learnt that people are saying that we left the party. We are not leaving APC, it is our home, we cannot destroy the house that we built.

“We can’t run away from the house we laboured for since 2018, our tenure is not over yet, these are my members right here with me.

“As members of the Local Government Areas, we remain members of the ruling party, we are authentic members of APC.

“Nobody can take away our position from us. We are not following anybody to any party. Our party is APC,” she said.

Similarly, APC chairman of Ward 10 in Etsako West Local, Mr Stephen Oshawo, also said that they are still APC members, saying that they did not decamp to another party.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    AMCON ‘demolishes’ ex- British Governor-Generals’ Lagos residence – Lawyer
    52 mins ago

    Ikwunado/Ikokwu 4: Police assure on prosecution of indicted officers
    9 hours ago

    Boris Johnson: Towards the re-colonisation of Africa
    10 hours ago

    Obaseki: PDP reopens screening of aspirants
    10 hours ago

    Just in: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 19,147, fatalities jump to 487
    10 hours ago

    Why COVID-19 infection is increasing in Delta – Okowa
    10 hours ago

    FCT red spot for community spread of COVID-19 – Mustapha
    11 hours ago

    Gender based violence, rape dent on our humanity, dignity —Osinbajo