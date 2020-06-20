Photos: Fed Govt’s succour for wives of fallen soldiers

By Babafemi Ojudu

Quietly and without making noise about it, Professor Yemi Osinbajo , the Vice President, continues to search out the wives of soldiers killed on the frontline in the North East and offering them assistance to stand on their feet again. I know he will not like me doing this but I chose to take the risk of doing so without his permission.

Yesterday I and Toyosi, Special Assitant on Community Engagement delivered help to three widows of fallen heroes. These are young women who are widows left behind by young officers killed at the war front .

Their lives have been shattered with little or no hope. Their husbands left them with children to take care of and responsibilities to meet. Methodically we are searching them out, visiting them in their homes and offering them lifeline by way of employment, retraining and empowerment to start a trade or learning one.

May the labour of our heroes past not be in vain