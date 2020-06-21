FG condemns attack on Nigerian mission in Ghana

Sunday, June 21, 2020 10:33 am


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Federal Government has condemned the two attacks on its residential buildings in Accra, describing them as criminal and outrageous, demanding urgent action from the Ghanaian authorities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made this known via his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Sunday.

He said that the federal government was already engaging with the Ghanaian authorities to urgently bring the perpetrators to book and protect the lives of Nigerians in Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the attack on Nigerian High Commission’s quarters in Accra happened in the early hours of June 20.

“We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, #Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging with the Ghanaian government and we demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their properties in Ghana,” he twitted.

NAN reports that for sometimes, Nigerians and their property have been severely attacked by the Ghanaians.

The federal government has, however, been engaging with the Ghanaian authorities to put an end to the attacks.

