Isanlu again! Concerns over youth leader’s death

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Just about a fortnight after dare devil armed men gunned down not less than 10 persons in Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, another gruesome death has occurred in the area.

This time, a Youth leader, Mallam Abdulmimuni Musa was feared killed by yet to be identified persons on Saturday night. A source in the area said the well known Islamic faithful was strangulated along Oke Oyi Road, at a point close to Itakete Isao village.

Another source suspected suicide. He said family members had raised alarm about the whereabout of Musa. He explained that the deceased was later seen in his car parked in the village.

He said when curious villagers accosted him, he allegedly said he was waiting for somebody. However, he was later found dead at dawn, just a little distance from his car. His phone and car keys were intact in the car. But, he was said to be foaming in the mouth.

It was gathered that the top officials of Yagba East Local Government along with the Police Divisional Crime Officer arranged for the evacuation of the corpse first to the Isanlu General Hospital. It was later retrieved for immediate burial according to Islamic Rites.

The recent death has further dragged people in the Local Government to their wits end. They now live in chronic fear of the unknown with a high sense of insecurity.

It would be recalled that bandits numbering about 25 on Thursday, 4th June, stormed Isanlu town killing not less than 10 persons, 8 of which were policemen. Investigations are still on going in the matter