Kogi loses President Customary Court of Appeal

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The death has occurred of Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, President of the Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal. He died on Sunday.

The late Justice, a devoted member of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Good news, died on Sunday afternoon after a brief illness. He was called to the Bar in 1986, and hailed from Omala Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

Shaibu was instrumental to the creation of the Customary Court of Appeal in Kogi State. When the court was created, Hon. Justice Otta was made president but with less than two (2) years to retirement. Shaibu succeeded Ota when the former retired.

It would be recalled that Shaibu saved Kogi State from constitutional crisis in January 2012 when he administered the oat of office on Capt. Idris Wada and Abayomi Awoniyi as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

Meanwhile, the former Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has condoled the family of the late Judge describing his death as a loss to humanity.