Man, 40, commits suicide in Ibadan

Sunday, June 21, 2020 8:49 pm


Police:

A 40-year-old man, Lanre Kazeem, allegedly committed suicide early on Sunday by hanging himself in his house at Eyin Grammar School area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the deceased was living in a rented apartment and worked in a palm kernel company at Soka in Ibadan.

The suicide took many of his neighbours by surprise, leaving them sad.

The Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development in an interview with a NAN correspondent.

Fadeyi said that Kazeem hanged himself in his apartment and that his corpse had been deposited at the mortuary of Adeoyo Hospital in Ibadan.

“The divisional police officer of Sanyo Division has visited the scene to see what happened.

“Investigation has commenced on the matter to know what actually happened,” Fadeyi said.

Some neighbours of the deceased, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said that Kazeem hailed from Abeokuta in neighbouring Ogun and that his relatives and friends were not known.

They said that the deceased left no suicide note to explain the cause of his action, noting however, that Kazeem had been sick for about two weeks without medical care.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of Eyin Grammar Area Landlords’ Association, Alhaji Lateef Adegoke, said the incident was reported to him and that the police had taken the corpse to the mortuary.

