Nigeria’s COVID-19 tally nears 20,000

Nigeria records 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday to bring the total number of the virus in the country to 19,808.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which announced this on its website late Saturday said 6718 cases have been discharged and 506 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 661 new cases were reported from 14 states with Lagos still leading in the number of the new infections with 230 cases.

Other States and the number of the virus are Rivers(127), Delta(83), FCT(60), Oyo(51), Edo(31),Bayelsa(27), Kaduna(25), Plateau(13), Ondo(6), Nasarawa(3), Ekiti(2), Kano(2), Borno(1)