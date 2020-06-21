Ogbemudia’s daughter dumps APC in solidarity with Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Chairperson of Egor local government area of Edo state, Ms Eghe Ogbemudia on Saturday resigned her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in solidarity with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Eghe who is a daughter of the late hero of old Bendel state, Brigadier Samuel Ogbemudia.

Her resignation from the party was conveyed in a letter dated 19 June 2020, and addressed to APC Ward 10 Chairman APC, in Egor.

She said by dumping the APC, she would henceforth withdraw from all proceedings and processes of the party.

“I do this in accordance to article 9.5 (i) of the constitution of the (APC) and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever,” she explained.

It would be recalled that the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, had also resigned his membership of the APC, following his disqualification from contesting the governorship primary of the APC.

His disqualification by the screening committee constituted by the national working committee of the party was predicated on alleged irregularities in his academic qualifications.

The Governor had since pitched tent with the former opposition PDP in the state and had been screen and cleared to contest as standard-bearer of the party in the 19 September governorship election in the state.