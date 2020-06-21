Ogbemudia’s daughter dumps APC in solidarity with Obaseki

Ogbemudia’s daughter dumps APC in solidarity with Obaseki

Sunday, June 21, 2020 9:13 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Chairperson of Egor local government area of Edo state, Ms Eghe Ogbemudia on Saturday resigned her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in solidarity with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Eghe who is a daughter of the late hero of old Bendel state, Brigadier Samuel Ogbemudia.

Her resignation from the party was conveyed in a letter dated 19 June 2020, and addressed to APC Ward 10 Chairman APC, in Egor.

She said by dumping the APC, she would henceforth withdraw from all proceedings and processes of the party.

“I do this in accordance to article 9.5 (i) of the constitution of the (APC) and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever,” she explained.

It would be recalled that the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, had also resigned his membership of the APC, following his disqualification from contesting the governorship primary of the APC.

His disqualification by the screening committee constituted by the national working committee of the party was predicated on alleged irregularities in his academic qualifications.

The Governor had since pitched tent with the former opposition PDP in the state and had been screen and cleared to contest as standard-bearer of the party in the 19 September governorship election in the state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 hours ago

    Nigeria’s COVID-19 tally nears 20,000
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: Wike imposes lockdown on Bonny LGA, Onne community
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: Speaker orders shutdown of Enugu Assembly Complex
    13 hours ago

    Edo 2020: No going back on June 22 APC guber primaries – Official
    13 hours ago

    Edo 2020: PDP youths kick over waiver for Obaseki
    13 hours ago

    Lagos PDP mourns women leader
    13 hours ago

    COVID-19: EU, UN hand over medical supplies to Nigeria
    14 hours ago

    Egypt requests UN Security Council’s intervention over Ethiopia’s Nile dam