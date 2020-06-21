Ondo 2020: Why direct primary is the best option — Kekemeke

A former chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and leading governorship aspirant, Isaacs Kekemeke, has said that direct primary is the best option for the party’s July 20 gubernatorial primary.

Kekemeke spoke with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday on his ambition and chances at the forthcoming governorship poll.

He explained that direct primary had the capacity to sensitise and mobilise party members for eventual interparty election.

He said: “It gives party members sense of obligation to deliver, giving them a moral responsibility to work for the party’s candidate because they were involved in the selection.

“Direct primary provides level playing ground for all aspirants and therefore promotes fairness, equity and justice.

“It removes influence of money, eliminates cash-and-carry and removes ‘kidnap syndrome’ whereby delegates are kidnapped and kept in a place,”

Kekemeke said there was a lingering problem arising from the 2018 congresses, adding that direct primary would remove controversy and allow participation of all registered party members.

The former chairman said direct primary would also portray the party’s national leadership as consistent and predictable, having adopted it in previous shadow polls in Lagos, Osun and Edo states.

“Infact, it’s COVID-19 protocol compliant; why would they gather 2000 or more delegates in a place as against smaller gatherings in their various wards.

“Any politician who asks for the disenfranchisement of his party members is unpopular, undemocratic and should be rejected,” he said.

On the chances of the ruling party in Ondo State in view of its performance during 2019 elections, Kekemeke said the party, though not cohesive, remained the most popular party in the state.

He, therefore, promised to deploy his experience in governance and party administration to bring all party members together as a family if elected.

Kekemeke, a former Ondo lawmaker and the secretary to the state government and two time commissioner, said Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu was elected for a four-year certain tenure and the office was now open for contest.

“I believe the people deserve the best to lead them. It is time to make governance functional, effective, effectual and responsible.

“It is no longer enough to construct roads, that’s a basic responsibility of government.

“The important thing now is to redirect and refocus governance to its primary and sole responsibility which is the welfare and well-being of ordinary citizens.

“Ondo people have resolved to hire a new person to captain the ship of the state and I am the most qualified for the job,” he said.