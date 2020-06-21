Ondo deputy governor quits APC, picks PDP membership card

Ondo deputy governor quits APC, picks PDP membership card

Sunday, June 21, 2020 8:41 pm


Agboola Ajayi

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Ajayi also picked his membership card of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy governor resigned his membership at his Ward 2 in Apoi, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.

He is expected to officially defect to the PDP on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relationship between Ajayi and Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had become frosty over the last couple of months.

His resignation from APC had  put an end to the speculation trailing his planned defection.

Ajayi, in his letter of resignation, thanked the APC in the state for the opportunity to serve and wished the party well in its future endeavours.

Fielding questions from  newsmen, Ajayi said: ” I just tendered my resignation as a member of the APC to the chairman of this ward and also to the chairman of Ese-Odo APC.

” Both of them are here, we pray that by the grace of God, Apoi Ward 2 will witness more development and progress.”

NAN reports that the Ondo State governorship election will come up on Oct. 10.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Man, 40, commits suicide in Ibadan
    2 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Why direct primary is the best option — Kekemeke
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC Committee releases guidelines primaries
    4 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki Govt, set for war with APC over primary
    4 hours ago

    Isanlu again! Concerns over youth leader’s death
    6 hours ago

    Gov Akeredolu Vs Deputy: Re-enacting 1983 political crisis in Ondo state
    8 hours ago

    Photos: Explosion of 3 Fuel Tankers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    9 hours ago

    Dangote cement sustains 54,000 jobs in four African countries