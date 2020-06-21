One burnt, 2 injured in Lagos tanker explosion -FRSC 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says rescue operations have so far recovered a burnt body beyond recognition at the scene of Sunday’s explosion, involving four vehicles along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene of the accident involving three tankers and a truck.

Providing update at 9:00a.m., Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, said that two injured persons been moved to the hospital.

“The inferno as a result of the explosion is almost getting to an end. The fire services are still here from Lagos and Ogun states.

“So far, we have been able to move two casualties to the General Hospital Gbagada. One was burnt beyond recognition.

“The accident involved three tankers and one truck. Two of the tankers carrying petrol, another carrying gas and an articulated truck,” he said.

On the possible cause of the accident, Ogungbemide, who noted that investigation was still ongoing, said that observations revealed that one of the tankers lost control and rammed into others which resulted in the explosion.

“It was a loss of control. One of the tankers that rammed into other vehicles either had break failure or got distracted. Investigation is still on, we can’t just be accurate now,” he said.

FRSC had earlier announced diversion of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, following the explosion to avert a chaotic traffic situation on the busiest highway.