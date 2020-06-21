Photos: Explosion of 3 Fuel Tankers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

There was hell again, ealy Sunday morning on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Trouble started when four private vehicles, three fuel tankers, one tipper truck and a gas truck collided on Kara Bridge at about 3.30 am today.

According to a traffic alert by the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency in Ogun State (TRACE) spokesman, Cdr. Babatunde Akinbiyi: “This unfortunate development has caused a heavy traffic challenge along the Lagos-Ibadan traffic corridor, especially outbound Lagos.

“In view of this, motorists presently moving outbound Lagos (out of Lagos) are advised to seek alternative routes depending on their location, while those already stuck in traffic should please exercise patience, as TRACE, FRSC, POLICE and FIREFIGHTERS from Ogun and Lagos States are working round the clock to ease the traffic logjam in order to normalize traffic.

Thanks for your understanding and cooperation in this regard, please.”