Another 5-year-old boy killed in Ibadan

Another 5-year-old boy killed in Ibadan

Monday, June 22, 2020 10:06 pm


Police:

Another five-year-old boy, Mojeeb Tirrimisiyu, was killed on Monday by yet-to-be identified assailants in Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan.

The deceased was allegedly hit with a shovel by the assailants when he went to defecate at the back of their house in Tose area of Akinyele LGA.

The killers escaped into the bush after the incident.

According to the mother of the deceased, Mrs Tirimisiyu, Mojeeb had told his older siblings after the rain on Monday morning that he wanted to defecate and the back door was opened for him.

“Had I known I would have asked him to defecate in the front of the house. Suddenly, he cried out, ‘Mummy, Mummy’. His elder one and I rushed out to the backyard but we didn’t see him initially.

“Then I checked beside the bush and found him macheted. He hadn’t died when we got there. So, people took him from my hand to the hospital but he later died,” the bereaved mother said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

“At about 2p.m. of June 22, at Olorunsogo Area of Tose, Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, one Mojeeb Tirimisiyu ‘m’ aged five years, while defecating in a nearby bush close to the backyard of his parents house was attacked with a shovel on his head and sustained a serious injury.

“He died later as a result of injury sustained and corpse deposited in an hospital.

“Investigation has since commenced while concerted efforts intensified to track this hoodlum that has been carrying out this heinous crime,’ Fadeyi said.

NAN reports that Mojeeb’s death would be the fourth case of murder carried out in Akinyele LGA in the last one month.

Recalls that an 18-year -old, Barakat Bello, was raped and killed on May 31 by unknown hoodlums, while a 29-year-old, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, was killed on June 5 in that axis of Akinyele Local Government Area , Ibadan.

Also, a 21-year-old, female student of Oke –Ogun Polytechnic, Grace  Oshiagwu, was murdered on June 13 in same Akinyele area.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    No state in Nigeria is COVID-19 free – NCDC
    28 mins ago

    FG to launch COVID-19 response action plan – Health Minister
    32 mins ago

    U.S. labels 4 more China media outlets as foreign missions
    40 mins ago

    Makinde’s bid to reopen schools in Oyo insensitive, says FG
    46 mins ago

    Gov. Bello to Obaseki: Power of incumbency won’t help you
    51 mins ago

    Police Corporal who killed cyclist over N100 bribe dismissed
    57 mins ago

    Fayemi appoints special advisers, special assistants, board members
    2 hours ago

    Igala territory: Oworo people reject judgement