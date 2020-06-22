APC crisis: Worgu Boms sworn-in to replace Giadom

Okafor Ofiebor

Barrister Worgu Boms, former Chairman Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Port Harcourt branch, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Rivers State (2011-2015) has been sworn-in as Acting Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress at the APC National Secretariat Abuja.

He is to replace Victor Giadom, who is claiming that he has a court order which entitled him to act as the National Chairman of APC.

Giadom had earlier been suspended by the Rivers State chapter of APC on Sunday over allegations of misconduct and violations of rules of the party.

However, Chukwuemeka Eze an APC Chieftain said the “Idea of suspending Victor Giadom is a fallacy and exhibition of ignorance and impunity and founded on illegalities.

