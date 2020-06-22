Covid-19: Group distributes palliatives in 4 Kogi communities



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As the global Coronavirus pandemic bites harder, ActionAid in collaboration with Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change In Development (PIBCID), has distributed palliatives in two Local Government Areas in Kogi State. The group donated the palliatives to two communities in each of Igalamela-Odolu and Adavi LGAs.

Ms Halima Sadiq, Executive Director, PIBCID, said the initiative was undertaken to improve access to better living conditions for the beneficiaries.

She disclosed that the program by PIBCID/ACTIONAID is geared towards supporting 1200 vulnerable households with palliatives and appealed to beneficiaries to strictly observe all laid down protocols of using face masks, sanitizers, hand washing and maintaining social distancing.

Ms Halima who disclosed that covid 19 is real, stressed however that if the protocols are observed the people would stay safe and healthy.

150 vulnerable households across the four communities in the two local government areas were given palliatives.

In their response, two of the beneficiaries, Usman Ichigo and Zuliat Haruna, described the gesture as timely, stressed that it would greatly help reduce the difficulties caused by the covid19 pandemic.