Ezekwesili loses 78-year-old mum to cancer

Ezekwesili loses 78-year-old mum to cancer

Monday, June 22, 2020 8:33 pm


Ezekwesili and mother

A former presidential candidate and Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lost her mother, Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

An official press statement, made available to the media on Monday by Ezekwesili’s Spokesperson and Publicist, Mr. Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated that Mrs. Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was aged 78.

An indigene of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

Born on April 18, 1942, Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Igala territory: Oworo people reject judgement
    2 hours ago

    Kogi State SDP Chairman escapes abduction
    5 hours ago

    FBI commends EFCC on indictment of 6 Nigerians for cyber crime
    5 hours ago

    Crisis: APC Governors seek Buhari intervention, call for NEC meeting
    6 hours ago

    Large turnout characterises Edo APC guber primary (+photos)
    6 hours ago

    Again, Buhari meets leadership of APC Governors’ Forum
    6 hours ago

    Why Nigeria will not make an Igbo man president- Col Nwobosi
    6 hours ago

    River’s APC: Amaechi’s loyalists suspend Aguma, appoints new Chair