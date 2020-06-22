FBI commends EFCC on indictment of 6 Nigerians for cyber crime

Monday, June 22, 2020 4:17 pm


The  American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has  commended  the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) for offering assistance to it in the investigation and prosecution of six Nigerians involved in Business  Email Compromise( BEC)  and wire fraud in the United States of America.

United States Attorney,  Joe Kelly  and Special FBI  Agent,  Kristi Johnson, in a release made available to the EFCC,  commended the Commission for its “ past and continued assistance in pursuing those that engage in Business Email Compromise and other fraud schemes”

Six Nigerians:  Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh;  Alex Afolabi  Ogunshakin;    Michael Olorunyomi;  Felix  Osilama Okpoh,  Abiola Ayorinde Kayode  and Nnamdi Orson Benson were indicted and sanctioned by the FBI for conducting elaborate fraud schemes involving alleged stealing of more than $6million from “individual victims and victim businesses both in Nebraska  and other states”.

The Nigerians indicted by the US Treasury Dept

BECs are sophisticated cyber crimes involving electronic transfer payments or automated clearing house transfers.  The six Nigerians indicted by the FBI are accused of “violations of federal laws:  1) Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud , punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment  and a fine of up to $250,000; 2) Identity theft and access device fraud, each punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000”.

The FBI described the EFCC as one  of its “foreign colleagues abroad” and expressed  appreciation  for its “ commitment  to working together”.  It would be recalled that the EFCC and FBI were involved in a joint field  operation against cyber criminals  in  Nigeria  in 2019 which yielded significant dividends.

The operation ,  codenamed “Operation Rewired”,  was a hit against trans-Atlantic syndicates of cyber criminals operating in intricate, sophisticated networks.    167 Nigerian  suspected cybercriminals were arrested  and a total sum of $169,850( One Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty United  States Dollars) and N92,000,000( Ninety-Two Million Naira only) were recovered from the suspects.  The FBI also presented certificates to operatives of the EFCC that took part in the joint operation.

