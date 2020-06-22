Ghanaian Govt speaks on demolition of buildings at Nigeria’s High Commission

The Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said that it is investigating the demolition of a block of building at the Nigerian High Commissioner’s residence in Accra, Ghana, by some unknown armed men who stormed the place with bulldozers on the night of Friday June 19.

In a statement, the Ministry said the unidentified individuals breached the premises of the High Commission and demolished the property under construction at about 10.30 p.m.

“The Ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961).

“Investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Meanwhile Ghanaian government has beefed-up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.

“Whilst expressing regrets over the incident the Ministry wishes to reassure the Diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigerian High Commission in particular that Ghana remains law-abiding country.

“Ghana upholds the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.

“The government will therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of members of Diplomatic Corps in Ghana,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, through Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geofrey Onyeama, had protested to the Ghanaian authorities on the development.