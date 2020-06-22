Just in: Ize-Iyamu wins Edo APC governorship ticket

Just in: Ize-Iyamu wins Edo APC governorship ticket

Monday, June 22, 2020 3:01 pm


Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu wins Edo APC governorship primary conducted through direct election across all the party’s wards in the State on Monday.

Governor Hope Uzondinma, the Chairman of Primary Election Committee said though two of the three contestants for the party ticket withdrew before the commencement of the election on Monday, the party has to go ahead with the election in accordance to the Electoral Act.

After tally of the votes from all the local governments of the State, Pastor Ize-Iyamu scored 27, 838 votes to emerge the winner of the party’s ticket for the September 2019 Edo governorship election.

Details later

