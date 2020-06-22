Kogi State SDP Chairman escapes abduction

Monday, June 22, 2020 7:08 pm


Mukhtar Atumah


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A good number of men of the underworld on Monday afternoon took over a portion of the usually busy Lokoja – Okene Highway tormenting travellers on the road.

It was gathered that some unlucky travellers were abducted and led into the thick forest. Chairman of the Kogi State chapter of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Alhaji Mouktar Atimah, narrowly escaped the Kidnappers.

The heavily armed gunmen opened fire on vehicles at Irepeni village not too far away from Kabba junction

The Kidnappers reportedly snatched three vehicles from their owners and traumatised the helpless occupants.

Efforts to confirm the story from the Police Public Relations Officer, William Anya failed as he could not be reached.

An eye witness however said the SDP Chairman and other victims are presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed clinic from injuries they sustained.

