Large turnout characterises Edo APC guber primary (+photos)

Monday, June 22, 2020 3:54 pm


APC members observing the physical distancing directive at the party Governorship primary in Edo on Monday. (See more photos below)

The Edo governorship primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held across the 18 local government areas of the state peacefully.
Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the exercise reported that the exercise witnessed large turnout amidst peaceful process in the centres visited.
The three aspirants who stood for the election were former deputy governor, Dr Pius Odubu; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and Mr Osazee Obaze.
The exercise commenced as early as 8 a.m with accreditation of card carrying party members.
NAN  reports that the Gov. Hope Uzodima-led primaries election committee ensured that APC’s card carrying members maintained the prescribed physical distancing of maximum 15 members, wearing face masks across the 192 wards of the 18 LGAs.
Some of the wards monitored were ward 3 in Egor LGA, Auchi ward 1 to 4 in Etsako West LGA, ward 7 in Etsako East LGA, Ohuan, Uhi and Isi North in Uhunmwonde LGA, Ward 3 in Egor LGA and Ward 9 in Oredo LGA.
INEC personnel monitored the process with security personnel who stood guard from a distance.

 

 

