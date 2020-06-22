River’s APC: Amaechi’s loyalists suspend Aguma, appoints new Chair

“Hon. Igochukwu Aguma, in disobedience of the Judgment which he obtained, called a Meeting of the Statutory members of the State Executive Committee on 14th June, 2020 via zoom platform and deliberately refused to give the user Identity Cards and password Numbers for the Meeting to majority of the Statutory Members of the State Executive Committee, thereby shutting them out of the Meeting.

“Even when he managed to send the user ID and Password to some persons, he made sure he sent same after the Meeting had been concluded.

” Hon. Igochukwu Aguma, has by his deliberate actions and inactions festered the crisis in the Party rather than take steps to abate same and this has worsened the situation and condition of our great Party.

He further said that without authorization from the Statutory Members of the State Executive Committee, Hon. Igochukwu Aguma, has been operating from his private residence, deliberately refusing to operate from the State Secretariat of the Party and this is against the advice of Majority of the Statutory Members of the State Executive Committee.

The faction alleged that “Without seeking approval of the State Executive Committee, which approval can only be given by a Majority decision at a proper Meeting of the Statutory Members of the State Executive Committee Aguma filed an action through his proxies (Dele Moses and others) at the High Court of Rivers State against the All Progressives Congress on the basis of which interim order granted by the court he is purporting to have removed Chief Victor Giadom, a Rivers State indigene, from office as a National Officer of the Party and brazenly purported to have suspended Chief Victor Giadom from being a Member of the Party.

Aguma is also accused of purportedly nominating Mr. Worgu Boms (now sworn at APC National Secretariat Abuja) in to replace Chief Victor Giadom as a National Officer of the Party, which powers again he does not have.

“The zoom Meeting of the Statutory Members of the Executive Committee called by Hon. Igochukwu Aguma did not have the required quorum under Article 26 of our Party’s Constitution and so are not valid and lawful meetings of the Party that can reach decisions that would bind the Party.

“Following from the above chronicled sundry actions and inactions of Hon. Igochukwu Aguma which are in total contempt of the judgment he got, 28 out of the 38 Statutory Members of the State Executive Committee, having clearly formed a quorum under Article 26 of All Progressives Congress Constitution, met on Monday, 22nd June, 2020 and after thoroughly, painstakingly and dispassionately reviewing the actions and inactions of Hon. Igochukwu Aguma vis-a-vis the festering crisis in the Party, hereby reach the following resolution:

“Sequel to the alleged infractions of the party’s constitution “Hon. Igochukwu Aguma is hereby suspended as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State Chapter. This is pursuant to the powers of discipline vested in the State Executive Committee under Article 21 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress 2014 (as Amended) which states that “Subject to the provisions of this Article and the right to fair hearing, the party shall have the power to discipline Party Members. The power shall be exercised on behalf of the Party by the respective Executive Committee of the Party at all levels”.

“Senator Uchendu claimed that Davies was selected by majority vote at this meeting to lead the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State Chapter pending the conduct of fresh Congresses to fill the vacant positions in the organs of the party at all levels.

“This selection is made with full regard to the comportment, intellectual capacity, party management experience and temperament to manage a political party and her varied tendencies and ranking traditions of Parliament from where the majority of us as statutory members draw our membership of this State Executive Committee as provided for in the APC Constitution 2014 (as Amended).

The party stated that “all actions taken by Hon. Igochukwu Aguma purportedly in the name of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State Chapter do not bind the Party, being actions taken contrary to the provisions of Article 26 of the APC Constitution and the Judgement in PHC/4355/2019.

“Henceforth, all actions taken by Hon. Igochukwu Aguma in the name of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress shall not bind the Party, Hon. Aguma having been suspended.